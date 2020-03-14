Land Rover supports decision to cancel Cape Epic due to concerns over coronavirus
Land Rover, the official vehicle and route partner for the Absa Cape Epic, said on Saturday it fully supports the race organisers’ decision not to continue with this week’s event.
On Friday, the organisers of the annual event which was scheduled to start in Cape Town on Sunday and end in Paarl on March 22, announced that it would no longer go ahead due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“Out of concern for the health and safety of our riders and other stakeholders, following recent advice received from the Western Cape Government, we have no choice but to cancel the 2020 Absa Cape Epic due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” the organisers said.
“Mediclinic, the event’s medical partner since inception and which provides services to many Western Cape events, supports the decision. The decision also has the full support of most of our sponsors, including our headline sponsor, Absa,” they added.
Commenting on the decision on Saturday, Tina Pienaar-Smit, sponsorship specialist, Land Rover South Africa, said: “The safety of all riders including the 12 in Team Land Rover, staff, partners and all other attendees is of utmost priority. Land Rover South Africa is in full support of Absa Cape Epic’s decision.
“Our riders and personnel are saddened that their efforts in preparation for this world class mountain bike race will go unobserved, but all of us are already looking forward to the 2021 race.”
She added that Land Rover looked forward to its continued sponsorship of the Absa Cape Epic in 2021.