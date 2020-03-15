IOC reportedly to hold coronavirus crisis talks with sports bodies

With less than five months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach plans emergency talks with member organisations, sources close to the IOC said on Sunday.

The IOC plans a conference call on Tuesday to “keep the international federations informed of the situation, as well as the National Olympic Committees and athletes,” one source close to the IOC told AFP.

The IOC “will take stock of the actions taken” to respond to the coronavirus crisis “and the federations will have the opportunity to ask questions”, added a source close to one international sports federation.

The IOC “conducts a regular dialogue with all the Olympic partners and regularly informs them of the situation”, added an IOC spokesperson.