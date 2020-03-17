Sport

Comrades Marathon sets date for decision on 2020 down run

17 March 2020 - 12:12 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Gerda Steyn (R) will be hoping she can defend her 2019 Comrades Marathon crown.
Gerda Steyn (R) will be hoping she can defend her 2019 Comrades Marathon crown.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will wait until April 17 to make a final decision on the 95th running of the world’s biggest ultra-marathon.

The CMA board met on Monday to discuss the feasibility of the down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban taking place in light of the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus (covid-19) a pandemic.

The race is set to take place on June 14.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday while prohibiting gatherings of a 100 or more people.

With the Comrades Marathon attracting more than 15‚000 athletes along with volunteers and officials‚ while also having a massive medical tent‚ the race becomes a public health hazard from a coronavirus perspective.

Athletics South Africa took a decision to postpone with immediate effect all athletics events in the country at all levels for 30 days‚ but the Comrades Marathon falls significantly outside the timeframe.

South Africa’s other big marathon‚ the Cape Town-held Two Oceans Marathon on April 11‚ has already been cancelled.

CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn said they will be monitoring events with the view of postponing the race to a later date in the year.

“With nearly three months to go to Comrades 2020‚ the CMA Board has decided that it is premature to postpone this year’s Comrades Marathon‚” Winn said.

“We will however continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will make a decision by April 17 depending upon how the situation evolves on whether to postpone Comrades to a date later in the year.

“We have to consider the best interest and wellbeing of our athletes‚ supporters‚ spectators‚ volunteers and the public.

“With 282 successful substitution applications having been processed since opening of the 2020 substitution period yesterday‚ we urge all Comrades runners to continue with their training preparations.”

READ MORE:

SA mulls travel ban as cabinet meets over coronavirus outbreak

SA could introduce a total ban on travellers from Europe, order sports events to be held in empty stadiums and limit mass gatherings to 1,000 people ...
News
2 days ago

Road races return live to SABC screens, but track and field to be delayed

The SABC on Wednesday announced it would broadcast live the so-called Big Five road races this year — including the Two Oceans Marathon —  after ...
Sport
1 month ago

'You have to be mentally strong': Xolani Luvuno on landing in hospital during Ironman

Xolani Luvuno says he's looking forward to the next Ironman and Comrades marathon
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  2. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane’s guarantee: ‘Sundowns will win last five league matches’ Soccer
  4. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  5. PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus Soccer

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...

Related articles

  1. Para-athlete Alwyn Uys cycles for charity at Super Hero Sunday South Africa
  2. Comrades Marathon Association closes entries for the 2020 ultra-marathon Sport
  3. Johannes produces another record breaking performance in the Joburg leg of the ... Sport
  4. Prize pool totalling R4.47m up for grabs at next year's Comrades Marathon Sport
  5. No more couch potatoes: proud Dream Chasers runners cross the finish line Sport
  6. Millions left stranded as SABC confirms blackout of PSL matches Soccer
  7. PSL matches face possible SABC blackout Soccer
X