‘Comrades will never go on’: Nathi Mthethwa slams race organisers

“We are dealing with a problem of the highest proportion here‚” said Mthethwa who reiterated government’s stance on gatherings of more than 100 people.

“I don’t know how the event will take place if they still have to come to government and apply.

"It is a very irresponsible statement and I want to say that very strongly. This statement should not be followed through. It is a terrible statement. It just needs to be dealt with decisively so that it doesn’t go through.

“Almost all our sporting codes have been on the ball on this matter and we should continue to move with one voice. We have to come together.”

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana said the CMA will not be releasing any statements from now on and they will to follow directives from ASA.

“Long before we came here to the meeting, I had a call from the minister, saying Comrades Marathon are saying they are going to have their race come rain or shine‚” said Skhosana.

“ASA issued a statement earlier that we will embark on informing our members after April 15 on the status of whether all competitions are going to carry on or what. We stick by that and Comrades will not issue any other statements from now on.”