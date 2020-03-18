POLL | Comrades hangs in the balance - will you continue training?

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chairperson Cheryl Winn on Tuesday asked Comrades runners to continue training as the date of the event remains set, for now.

The announcement followed a meeting of the CMA board on Monday. The marathon is set to take place on June 14.

The board decided that should there be changes or possible postponements due to further spread of the virus, they will be announced on April 17.

This despite arts and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa insisting the ultra-marathon would not go ahead, insisting the statements by CMA were "irresponsible."