Sport

F1 drivers to compete in esports virtual races until season resumes

20 March 2020 - 16:43 By AFP
Australia Daniel Ricciardo of Renault Sport F1 poses for a photo in the paddock during previews ahead of the now cancelled F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12.
Australia Daniel Ricciardo of Renault Sport F1 poses for a photo in the paddock during previews ahead of the now cancelled F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One’s drivers will battle it out in an Esports Virtual Grand Prix series in a bid to give fans their racing fix while the season is delayed by the coronavirus.

The 2020 campaign has been put on hold due to the pandemic and races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Holland, Spain and Monaco were all postponed.

Formula One chiefs are aiming to start racing in Azerbaijan on June 7, but to fill the void for now the sport has asked current F1 drivers to play a racing game featuring as-yet unnamed celebrity guests.

“Featuring a number of current F1 drivers, the series has been created to enable fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation that has affected this season’s opening race calendar,” Formula One said a statement.

“The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course.

“In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely.”

F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took part in two separate virtual races last weekend following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

The races will be run for 28 laps for about 90 minutes and will take place at the same time as the postponed grands prix would have occurred.

The events start this weekend with the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix run on the official 2019 F1 video game.

Viewers will be able to tune in via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch, with a qualifying session to determine the grid preceding the race itself.

Results will not count towards the F1 world championship, but the plan is to run the virtual tournament until real racing can resume.

READ MORE:

Virtual races to fill sporting void left by coronavirus

The coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill, but the virtual world is seizing the opportunity to fill the void, with athletes rushing to join ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Formula 1 postpones Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix

Formula One postponed the Dutch, Spanish and showcase Monaco Grands Prix on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak
Motoring
22 hours ago

SA could host a Formula 1 Grand Prix ‘as soon as 2022’

Scheckters and co. believe they have the funding problems licked, and Kyalami will soon be back on the calendar
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane pokes at PSL prosecutor Nande Becker Soccer
  2. Ajax Amsterdam ready to end their Ajax Cape Town experiment? Soccer
  3. Safa get tough and suspend all football - including PSL matches Soccer
  4. SA keep two spots on Caf continental clubs competitions Soccer
  5. Chippa United boss Mpengesi slams veteran midfielder for showing up drunk Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X