F1 drivers to compete in esports virtual races until season resumes

“Featuring a number of current F1 drivers, the series has been created to enable fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation that has affected this season’s opening race calendar,” Formula One said a statement.

“The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course.

“In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely.”

F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took part in two separate virtual races last weekend following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

The races will be run for 28 laps for about 90 minutes and will take place at the same time as the postponed grands prix would have occurred.

The events start this weekend with the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix run on the official 2019 F1 video game.

Viewers will be able to tune in via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch, with a qualifying session to determine the grid preceding the race itself.

Results will not count towards the F1 world championship, but the plan is to run the virtual tournament until real racing can resume.