Athletics SA takes charge of communication protocols regarding Comrades Marathon

Athletics South Africa (ASA) and Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Friday agreed that communication during the 30 days period of postponement of athletics will only come from the national office of ASA.

This follows a meeting between ASA president Aleck Skhosana and CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn on Friday where they clarified matters on communication protocols regarding the hugely popular long distance race.

The meeting was to clarify issues after Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa earlier this week said the race will not go ahead when he met with various stakeholders to discuss the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on sport.

Skhosana and Winn agreed that all further comments and statements during the 30 days of postponement of all athletics activities in the country will only come through the national office of ASA.

“We are both happy with the outcome of our discussion and we are on the same page. ASA will issue all statements during this period of the state of national disaster caused by COVID-19 to avoid unintended misinterpretations. Both entities will then re-convene after 15 April to revisit this matter to map the way forward,” said Skhosana.

“I am happy with the meeting between president Skhosana and myself and I wish to reiterate that the Comrades Marathon Association will take full guidance from ASA and the government,” said Winn.