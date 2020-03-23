Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Australian Olympic officials on Monday said "it was clear" that the Tokyo Olympic Games could not go ahead as scheduled and told its athletes to instead prepare for the event in 2021.

The International Olympic Committee shifted its tone on the Games overnight as the coronavirus crisis spirals, saying it would step up planning for different scenarios, including postponement.

In response, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) convened a board meeting on Monday and unanimously decided a Games starting in July was not possible given the uncertainty around the pandemic.

"It's clear the Games can't be held in July," Australian chef-de-mission Ian Chesterman said.

"Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them."