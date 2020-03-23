Sport

Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

23 March 2020 - 13:27 By Reuters
A file photo of Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel steeing his car during the third free practice session ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on April 28, 2018.
A file photo of Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel steeing his car during the third free practice session ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on April 28, 2018.
Image: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Azerbaijan postponed its June 7 Formula One Grand Prix on Monday, leaving the stalled championship with a major rescheduling headache after already cancelling or calling off seven earlier races.

The latest postponement followed the cancellation of the Australian and Monaco rounds and the postponement of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain.

The next race yet to be postponed is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14 but that also looks uncertain due to the pandemic. 

More to follow....

READ MORE:

F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grand prixs

Formula One drivers will join video gamers in virtual grands prix to replace races postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.
Sport
1 day ago

Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to start due to the coronavirus outbreak
Motoring
6 hours ago

F1 drivers to compete in esports virtual races until season resumes

Formula One’s drivers will battle it out in an Esports Virtual Grand Prix series in a bid to give fans their racing fix while the season is delayed ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  2. Should he stay or should he go? Kaizer Chiefs mulling over George Maluleka Soccer
  3. French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana Sport
  4. Ajax Amsterdam ready to end their Ajax Cape Town experiment? Soccer
  5. US promoter Bob Arum visits pal Sol Kerzner, and boxing is on the table Sport

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...

Related articles

  1. Formula 1 postpones Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix Motorsport
  2. Formula 1 postpones major rules revamp to 2022 news
  3. Formula 1 considering delay to 2021 rules Motorsport
  4. Monaco GP cancelled as coronavirus hits more F1 races Motorsport
  5. A guideline to all sporting events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic Sport
  6. Virtual races to fill sporting void left by coronavirus Motorsport
  7. F1 cancels August break, could delay 2021 changes news
X