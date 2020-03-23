Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Azerbaijan postponed its June 7 Formula One Grand Prix on Monday, leaving the stalled championship with a major rescheduling headache after already cancelling or calling off seven earlier races.

The latest postponement followed the cancellation of the Australian and Monaco rounds and the postponement of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain.

The next race yet to be postponed is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14 but that also looks uncertain due to the pandemic.

More to follow....