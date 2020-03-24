Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling abroad on 2023 World Cup business‚ the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom for meetings with the International Netball Federation where she serves as a board member in March‚” NSA said.

“These meetings took place as South Africa is gearing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.”

Molokwane was quoted in the statement saying she had found out she had tested positive on Tuesday morning.

“I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was in March.

“I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK‚ we were screened at the airport [OR Tambo] and everything went well.

"I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus.

“I am not showing any symptoms however I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself‚” added Molokwane.