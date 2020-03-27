Sport

US Open golf facing postponement - report

27 March 2020 - 10:40 By afp
Gary Woodland lines up a putt on the 2nd green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Gary Woodland lines up a putt on the 2nd green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Image: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The US Open golf tournament, scheduled to be held in mid-June, is on thin ice and likely to be postponed, the US media reported on Thursday.

The June 18-21 majr at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York is in jeopardy and now the US Golf Association (USGA) hopes to hold the tournament later in the summer, the New York Post reported. The new date would depend on how the New York area recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course was closed last week when New York governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order halting all non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

USGA senior director of championship communications Beth Major told the newspaper on Thursday, "Nothing is official at this point.

"Obviously, we're talking about it, knowing what's going on in New York (which has the most COVID-19 cases in the country) right now."

The USGA said earlier that it hoped to make a decision about the US Open in mid-April.

The first two major tournaments of the season, The Masters and the PGA Championship, have already been postponed.

The PGA Tour closed down March 13, following the first round of the Players Championship. Currently, all tournaments scheduled to be held through mid-May have been postponed or cancelled.

 

Most read

  1. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  2. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  3. Chiefs' appeal against sanctions handed down by Fifa over 'Dax' matter affected ... Soccer
  4. 'Without PSL matches I don’t have a life': Coronavirus cripples livelihoods of ... Soccer
  5. How would Chiefs feel if the PSL season is not completed? Motaung opens up ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets
Lockdown loaded: International and local travel

Related articles

  1. Back issues return to haunt Tiger Woods again Sport
  2. Sim Tiger on round of golf with Cyril Ramaphosa: 'What an honour to be your ... Sport
  3. 'It's been an honour' says emotional Woods after Presidents win Sport
  4. Saudis to host $1m golf for women Sport
  5. Patrick Reed’s caddie banned from singles at Presidents Cup Sport
  6. US fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance Sport
X