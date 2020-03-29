Sport

British fighter Anthony Yarde's father dies of coronavirus

29 March 2020 - 14:37 By AFP
Anthony Yarde during a press conference.
Anthony Yarde during a press conference.
Image: Action Images/Adam Holt

British boxer Anthony Yarde urged the public to stay at home after revealing his father has died of the coronavirus.

Yarde, who fought Sergey Kovalev for the Russian's cruiserweight world title last year, said his father had been "fit with no health issues".

Like many parts of the world, Britain is under a lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the pandemic.

There have been over 17,000 confirmed cases in Britain and Yarde, 28, called on people to respect the situation and stay at home.

"I'm a very private person and tbh I'm still in shock but maybe this can help people stay at home," Yarde wrote on Instagram.

"My dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues. The more people go out and mingle the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.

"I'm not a doctor but I do know if you stay home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on. It's seriously not worth the risk."

A statement from Yarde's promoter Frank Warren said: "Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions would like to express sincere condolences to Anthony Yarde and his family after the untimely passing of his father.

"Coronavirus is an issue affecting all of us, but that doesn't make the individual casualties any less tragic.

"We hope that his fans listen to Anthony's heartfelt plea for people to take the government's advice seriously so we can try and minimise the suffering of others."

MORE:

Rugby: Paying the price of corona

Some of SA's rugby franchises are preparing for unpalatable, but necessary, conversations as the sport languishes in limbo.
Sport
15 hours ago

Corona scare for sports bosses

Leaders across sports bodies isolate, go for tests after meeting
Sport
16 hours ago

Virus crisis hasn’t ruined Rashford’s recovery

London - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says his recovery from the back injury that has sidelined him since January has not been affected ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  2. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  3. Pollen Ndlanya to locked-down footballers: If you drink beer‚ sweat it out Soccer
  4. Bidvest Wits striker catches last British Airways flight out of OR Tambo Soccer
  5. Bok captain Siya Kolisi does his part to fight coronavirus Rugby

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport

Related articles

  1. Formula One could race into January if necessary, says Ferrari's Binotto Sport
  2. Disabled sports stars in dire straits as funding dries up Sport
  3. REVIEW | Opulence meets athleticism in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Lifestyle
  4. Lessons from China as coronavirus-hit football faces difficult return Soccer
  5. Isolated in foreign lands, footballers learn to deal without the game Soccer
  6. Chances of finishing season diminishes due to coronavirus Sport
  7. Proposed Fifa regulations could delay Maluleka’s move from Chiefs to Sundowns Soccer
X