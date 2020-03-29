Sport

World champion boxer Billy Saunders sorry for 'hit women' virus video

29 March 2020 - 09:50 By AFP
WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.
WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.
Image: Billy Joe Saunders/Twitter

British world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders was forced to apologise on Saturday after a video emerged of him handing out advice to men on how to attack women if domestic arguments occur during tense coronavirus lockdowns.

WBO super middleweight champion Saunders, 30, is seen in the video giving tips on how to react if "your old woman is....coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face".

Using a punchbag, he then describes how to "hit her on the chin" and "finish her off".

Saunders apologised if he "offended any women".

"I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself," Saunders said in a post on Twitter.

"Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed."

MORE:

Lessons from China as coronavirus-hit football faces difficult return

Shanghai - With nagging concerns about coronavirus sweeping through teams and players scattered across the world, unable or hesitant to return, China ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coronavirus pandemic: Top EPL clubs 'could go bust' if players' pay not cut

The Premier League has given its strongest indication yet that players will have to take pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise, as ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Bok captain Siya Kolisi does his part to fight coronavirus

Through his foundation‚ the Kolisi Foundation‚ Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has announced an initiative to provide face ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  2. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer
  3. Pollen Ndlanya to locked-down footballers: If you drink beer‚ sweat it out Soccer
  4. Bidvest Wits striker catches last British Airways flight out of OR Tambo Soccer
  5. Bok captain Siya Kolisi does his part to fight coronavirus Rugby

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport

Related articles

  1. Chances of finishing season diminishes due to coronavirus Sport
  2. English football chiefs set for ‘difficult’ coronavirus decisions Soccer
  3. Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus Sport
  4. Bernie Ecclestone sees little hope for Formula One in 2020 Motorsport
  5. Outbreak could hit SA's overseas cricketers' pockets Sport
  6. Corona scare for sports bosses Sport
  7. Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus: Fifa internal document Soccer
X