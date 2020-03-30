Kobe Bryant’s towel from finale sells for $33K in online auction

The towel that was draped over the shoulders of Kobe Bryant during his farewell speech following his final NBA game sold for over $33,000 at an online auction, CNN has reported.

The Lakers star ended his speech at Staples Center in Los Angeles with his trademark “Mamba Out” before walking off the court.

A fan grabbed the towel, beginning a stretch in which that souvenir has been sold multiple times.

The winning bid for the towel on Sunday — along with two tickets from the game on April 13, 2016 — was $33,077.16.