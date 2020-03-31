Caster Semenya is focusing on her mental strength during the lockdown, urges fans to do the same
Two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya says she is using the 21-day lockdown to work on her mental strength.
The champion is known among her fans for her physical strength on the track, but says she will be twice as strong after the lockdown.
Sporting events across the globe have been postponed or cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 30,000 people, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This means Semenya won't be physically training and will have time to prioritise her mental strength.
She did not share which methods she will use to build mental strength, leaving fans to guess whether it will be through meditation or self-affirmation.
This entire lockdown l get to work on my mental strength, which I last did when I was 18 years old, it makes it over a decade since that. So fix your mind in this period.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 29, 2020
Once your mind get injured it is very hard to heal it. So always find a way to be positive and self believe also play a vital role.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 29, 2020
The most important investment you can make is in yourself.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 29, 2020