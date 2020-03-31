Sport

Tyson Fury hungry to repeat Deontay Wilder win in rematch

31 March 2020 - 16:43 By AFP
British boxer Tyson Fury, right, lands a punch on US boxer Deontay Wilder during their WBC match-up in Las Vegas on February 22.
British boxer Tyson Fury, right, lands a punch on US boxer Deontay Wilder during their WBC match-up in Las Vegas on February 22.
Image: Mark RALSTON / AFP

Tyson Fury says he will never tire of beating Deontay Wilder in anticipation of his third fight against the American heavyweight, even though his potential all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua is on hold for now.

Following a controversial draw in December 2018, Fury overpowered Wilder in Las Vegas in February, beating him in seven rounds.

Wilder has activated the rematch clause in his contract, delaying the possibility of a hugely anticipated unification bout between WBC champion Fury and Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

It is now hoped Fury and Wilder will meet for a third bout later this year after the original date of July 18 was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'll be obliged to give him a bit more," Fury told the Good Morning Britain television programme on Tuesday. "You never tire of beating Deontay Wilder. It's one of those things you take great pride in doing.

"I really did what I said I was going to do and not many people, in boxing especially, say something and then do exactly what they were going to do."

Fury, unbeaten as a professional, added: "So I was quite proud of the performance and I'm really looking forward to getting all this coronavirus out of the way and the world getting back on track and getting back to my job."

With regular training not possible due to a lockdown in Britain, Fury has been working out alongside wife Paris and his five children in fitness sessions broadcast on Instagram Live.

"It helps me stay in shape and helps many, many people out there who join in from all over the world," said the 31-year-old.

"I'm very, very grateful that I can have an input on helping people with their fitness and mental health problems during these lockdown times.

"I've got Paris here and the kids. Everyone goes nuts in the front room while we're working out."

MORE:

How SA's celeb moms are navigating life in lockdown

Basetsana Kumalo is one of several well-known mothers taking an innovative approach to stimulate their broods and inspire others while housebound
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Corona scare for sports bosses

Leaders across sports bodies isolate, go for tests after meeting
Sport
2 days ago

It blows my mind that haven't we learnt each other's languages yet

It's a no-brainer that if any of us moved to Iceland we'd be pretty fluent in Icelandic by next Easter
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  2. Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board Soccer
  3. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
  4. Springbok legend Danie Gerber tests positive for Covid-19 in PE Rugby
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | It's a crazy mixed up country, I tell you Sport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases

Related articles

  1. Lockdown trivia time News
  2. Why the Lions will have no excuse for being out of shape should Super rugby ... Rugby
  3. Hotel and casino magnate Sol Kerzner laid to rest in private ceremony South Africa
  4. Cassper Nyovest has 'written off' plans to reconcile with AKA TshisaLIVE
  5. Thailand coronavirus cases rocket to 600 as crisis fears grow World
  6. Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner dies of cancer News
  7. AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September TshisaLIVE
X