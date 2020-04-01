Sport

British Grand Prix decision by end of April, say F1 chiefs

01 April 2020 - 17:07 By AFP
Formula One group CEO Chase Carey answers questions during a press conference in Melbourne after it was announced the Australian Grand Prix would be cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 2020.
Formula One group CEO Chase Carey answers questions during a press conference in Melbourne after it was announced the Australian Grand Prix would be cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Formula One and Silverstone chiefs say they have until the end of April to decide if the British Grand Prix will go ahead in July.

The first eight Formula One races of the 2020 season have been called off due to the coronavirus.

The Canadian Grand Prix is the next scheduled race, in mid-June, with the British Grand Prix due to take place just over a month later.

Last week, governing body Motorsport UK extended its suspension of events in Britain until the end of June.

With so many sporting events already cancelled or postponed, it is unlikely Silverstone will be able to stage the event but organisers are keeping their options open.

"Silverstone and Formula 1 remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th-19th July," a joint statement from Silverstone and Formula One said on Wednesday.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone's and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision.

"The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities."

It is understood that Formula One are keen to publish a revised calendar for the season before any further races are postponed.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was scrapped at the last minute after a McLaren employee who had travelled to Melbourne tested positive for the virus.

The Monaco Grand Prix has also been cancelled, with others keen to find dates later in the year.

MORE:

Red Bull's Helmut Marko wanted his F1 drivers catch the coronavirus

Red Bull's motorsport head Helmut Marko suggested his Formula One and junior drivers should catch the coronavirus while racing is on hold so they ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

The coronavirus crisis could lead to Formula One's already postponed 2021 rules revolution being pushed back further to 2023, Red Bull team boss ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Lando Norris to shave his head after esports fundraiser

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris will have to shave his head after raising more than $10,000 (roughly R179,774) from esports racing in the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother ... Soccer
  2. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  3. Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board Soccer
  4. Yeye Letsholonyane: 'I want to advise footballers to consider going back to ... Soccer
  5. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra

Related articles

  1. Silverstone holding out until end of April on British F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. Mercedes DAS steering system banned for 2021 F1 season Motorsport
  3. F1 teams banned from developing 2022 cars this year Motorsport
  4. Formula One could race into January if necessary, says Ferrari's Binotto Sport
  5. Five of the best racing simulators to play during the Covid-19 lockdown Features
  6. 'I will lockdown stress-free' – Soweto pensioner relieved after collecting ... South Africa
  7. Bernie Ecclestone sees little hope for Formula One in 2020 Motorsport
X