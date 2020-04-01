Sport

WATCH | Serena Williams and her home team are living their best lives during lockdown

01 April 2020 - 13:37 By Jessica Levitt
Serena Williams is doing her part to flatten the curve.
Image: Instagram/Serena Williams

Serena Williams is making the best of  lockdown, giving fans a glimpse into her life on Instagram.

The tennis sensation posted a video on her social media page, giving commentary on her life during lockdown.

She said that she is “loving her husband and loving life.”

Calling her family her starting line-up, Serena introduced each family member to her 12.2- million followers.

In a previous post she said she was doing her part to flatten the curve and making sure she stayed home.

“Your actions matter,” she said.

