WATCH | Serena Williams and her home team are living their best lives during lockdown
Serena Williams is making the best of lockdown, giving fans a glimpse into her life on Instagram.
The tennis sensation posted a video on her social media page, giving commentary on her life during lockdown.
She said that she is “loving her husband and loving life.”
Calling her family her starting line-up, Serena introduced each family member to her 12.2- million followers.
In a previous post she said she was doing her part to flatten the curve and making sure she stayed home.
“Your actions matter,” she said.
I’ve been staying at home and practicing social distancing. I want to make sure I’m doing my part during these uncertain times. Your actions matter and to #stayhome is one thing we can do to flatten the curve. Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna for raising awareness to make sure we take care of one another, even if it’s from your couch. And thank you to all who are out there taking care of us outside of your own home.