Sport

World champion Kapas among nine Hungarian swimmers infected with coronavirus

01 April 2020 - 16:57 By Reuters
A file photo of Boglarka Kapas celebrating on the podium during the Rio Olympic Games.
A file photo of Boglarka Kapas celebrating on the podium during the Rio Olympic Games.
Image: REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Butterfly world champion Boglarka Kapas is among nine swimmers on the Hungarian national team to have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's swimming association said in a statement.

Dominik Kozma, who won a bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2017 world championships, has also tested positive for the fast-spreading virus that has brought global sport to a virtual standstill and led to the one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We tested everyone on the national swim team roster, as well as the staff working with the team, trainers, masseurs," the Hungarian Swimming Association said in a statement.

"Results keep coming in and as of Tuesday night nine were positive."

Olympic hopefuls had been attending training camps in warm climates over the past few months.

The association said everyone was quarantined upon their return to Hungary and did not take part in any joint training sessions.

"I feel fine," the 26-year-old Kapas, who won the 200m butterfly world title in 2019, said in a video posted on Instagram.

"This does not change my routine, as I have been at home anyway, going out for some fresh air to my garden at most... Even if you feel fine you should be extra careful and stay home if you can in case you carry the virus."

Kozma said his second test was positive after a negative first test.

"I took it with mixed feelings," he told state television. "I'm not saying I'm not scared of this. I worry about my wife."

So far 525 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hungary, while 20 people have died. 

MORE:

Australian rugby union cuts 75% of staff due to coronavirus

The Australian rugby union has stood down 75% of its staff to cut costs and forecast a loss of $74m in revenue if the coronavirus wipes out Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

England's Jos Buttler to auction World Cup final shirt for coronavirus fight

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said he will auction the shirt he wore in England's 2019 Cricket World Cup final victory to raise funds for ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Top tennis players donate, lower tier counts cost of coronavirus shutdown

While top players donate to coronavirus relief efforts and post cooking and workout videos online, lower level professionals are counting the cost of ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother ... Soccer
  2. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  3. Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board Soccer
  4. Yeye Letsholonyane: 'I want to advise footballers to consider going back to ... Soccer
  5. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra

Related articles

  1. WTA working on better pay, considers extending tour Sport
  2. F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss Motorsport
  3. UK anti-doping chief fires warning at athletes Sport
  4. Pressure mounts on Premier League players to make move on wages Soccer
  5. 'I am losing R2,100 from one load': A taxi operator counts the cost of ... Soccer
  6. Arrows coach Steve Komphela makes impassioned appeal to the SA public Soccer
  7. Cricket SA not planning to reduce salaries in the face of coronavirus Cricket
X