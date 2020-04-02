Sport

Coronavirus confinement - worse things happen at sea says French sailor

02 April 2020 - 09:43 By AFP
French skipper Michel Desjoyeaux sails on his monohull "Lumibird" as he takes the start of the 50th edition of La Solitaire du Figaro solo sailing race on June 2, 2019 off the coast of Nantes, northwestern France, in the first stage of the race, Nantes to Kinsale in Ireland. The 47 solo skippers will sail 520 nautical miles on the 1st stage of 4 legs.
French skipper Michel Desjoyeaux sails on his monohull "Lumibird" as he takes the start of the 50th edition of La Solitaire du Figaro solo sailing race on June 2, 2019 off the coast of Nantes, northwestern France, in the first stage of the race, Nantes to Kinsale in Ireland. The 47 solo skippers will sail 520 nautical miles on the 1st stage of 4 legs.
Image: Damien MEYER / AFP

French sailor Michel Desjoyeaux says the coronavirus lockdown is a sea breeze in comparison to being alone in a round-the-world yacht race.

The man who beat Britain's Ellen MacArthur in his first Vendee Globe triumph in 2001 has earned a reputation for muddling through and making do in a crisis.

And with astronauts and adventurers giving lockdown advice on social media as the pandemic crisis deepens, Desjoyeaux played up to his salty seadog image.

"Here on and I can tell you straight, I'm happy to have a shower and a fridge," he told AFP.

"And I don't have to swill out my bucket after going to the toilet.

"At sea there's no going out for a stroll, or popping out for a bit of shopping, you make do with what's on board.

"And you never forget that you made the choice, nobody forces you out to sea," said the 54-year-old from Brittany who fashioned a wind-powered generator during his epic struggle against MacArthur in 2001 when his electricity broke down in the Atlantic.

"We get physically isolated and we do that by our own free will," Desjoyeaux said.

"Even in a 10-metre yacht out on the Southern Ocean, we may not be as alone as some people in lockdown though," he conceded.

"We have a lot of people looking out for us."

Desjoyeaux is the only sailor to have won the Vendee Globe solo round the world race twice, taking 93 days to beat MacArthur's Kingfisher in 2001 and 84 days in 2008-2009.

- Sleep is rare -

Another gritty French sailor, Francis Joyon, won the Jules Verne trophy by navigating the globe with a crew in just 40 days.

His speciality has been racing on vintage boats with low technology and old-style sails, and still pulverising the opposition -- and he said sleep is often a rare commodity at sea.

"Sometimes we go 24 hours without sleep or 48 hours with a couple of hours. This is extreme, you don't get that in your house," said the 63-year-old.

"I once spent 71 straight days at sea on a round the world trip in a few square metres.

"If you asked a prisoner to do that in return for cutting years off his sentence he wouldn't be able to.

"It's too hard and intense," he said.

"But when you have chosen to do something of your own volition, it makes a world of difference."

- No wifi, no way -

British sailor Samantha Davies is getting ready for her third Vendee Globe and says it'll be better than being stuck at home in the lockdown despite the hardships.

"On a Vendee Globe you live in the cockpit which is a few square metres and your legs get you in the end so you can hardly stand up."

And she had some advice for the world's technology-dependent youth who might be thinking of following her onto the ocean waves.

"At sea, there's no heating - and no wifi," she says.

MORE:

French sports companies face $3,3 billion loss of turnover: Study

French sports companies are expecting a loss of $3,3 billion in turnover for the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a study by the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

World champion Kapas among nine Hungarian swimmers infected with coronavirus

Butterfly world champion Boglarka Kapas is among nine swimmers on the Hungarian national team to have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Australian rugby union cuts 75% of staff due to coronavirus

The Australian rugby union has stood down 75% of its staff to cut costs and forecast a loss of $74m in revenue if the coronavirus wipes out Super ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother ... Soccer
  2. Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board Soccer
  3. Yeye Letsholonyane: 'I want to advise footballers to consider going back to ... Soccer
  4. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
  5. Only one coach has made a better start than Zinnbauer at Pirates in the PSL ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra

Related articles

  1. England's Jos Buttler to auction World Cup final shirt for coronavirus fight Cricket
  2. Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic Sport
  3. Top tennis players donate, lower tier counts cost of coronavirus shutdown Sport
  4. WTA working on better pay, considers extending tour Sport
  5. F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss Motorsport
  6. UK anti-doping chief fires warning at athletes Sport
  7. Pressure mounts on Premier League players to make move on wages Soccer
X