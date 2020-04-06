Sport

British boxing great Nigel Benn reveals coronavirus heartbreak

06 April 2020 - 11:24 By AFP
Conor Benn (L) celebrates with his father Nigel Benn (R) after beating Laszlo Toth for the WBA Continental Welterweight title in London in October 2019.
Conor Benn (L) celebrates with his father Nigel Benn (R) after beating Laszlo Toth for the WBA Continental Welterweight title in London in October 2019.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brother's Mark has died of coronavirus.

The 56-year-old -- former world champion at two weights -- said Mark had been the "Joker" of the family.

It came as the number of UK coronavirus-related deaths climbed by 621 to 4,934 and infections rose by 5,903 to 47,806.

"My brother Mark passed Away 2day (Covid-19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold," he wrote.

"May he Rest In Peace love u Mark.'"

Benn -- whose 23-year-old son Conor is a promising pugilist with an unblemished record -- was one of seven boys but lost his older brother Andy when he fell out of a window aged just eight.

Benn was dubbed the 'Dark Destroyer' for his aggressive style and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with compatriots Chris Eubank and Michael Watson.

Benn was WBO middleweight title in 1990 and then went on to become WBC super-middleweight champion holding the belt between 1992 and 1996 -- losing his crown to South African Thulani Malinga.

He retired from the ring in 1996 after twice failing to wrest the WBO super-middleweight title from Irishman Stephen Collins.

MORE:

Joshua could prioritise Fury fight in 2020 - promoter

London - Anthony Joshua wants to face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight unification fight if he has to settle for just one bout this year due to the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tyson Fury hungry to repeat Deontay Wilder win in rematch

Tyson Fury says he will never tire of beating Deontay Wilder in anticipation of his third fight against the American heavyweight, even though his ...
Sport
5 days ago

Third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is on - by July at the latest

A third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Africans are not guinea pigs' - Drogba slams scientists who suggested testing ... Soccer
  2. Clive Barker says his Bafana squad would've won the World Cup if he had Benni ... Soccer
  3. Liverpool blasted over virus furlough, players in £200m wage cut warning Soccer
  4. Barker picks Mosimane as next Bafana coach‚ with Hunt as his assistant Soccer
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have no choice but to lean on each other in these ... Sport

Latest Videos

One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
Stories from the streets: Homelessness during the time of Covid-19

Related articles

  1. Tyson Fury hungry to repeat Deontay Wilder win in rematch Sport
  2. Deantay Wilder says wants Tyson Fury rematch Sport
  3. Tyson Fury batters champion Deontay Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight ... Sport
  4. Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout Sport
  5. An exciting 2020: Nadal and the Fed vs Deontay and Fury Sport
  6. Fury accepts Joshua's sparring offer ahead of Wilder rematch in Las Vegas Sport
  7. Beaten Andy Ruiz Jr wants Anthony Joshua rematch but others ahead in line Sport
  8. Deontay Wilder KOs Luis Ortiz to retain WBC heavyweight title Sport
X