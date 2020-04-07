Sport

US swimming great Phelps urges athletes to seek help for stress of Olympic Games delay

07 April 2020 - 13:17 By AFP
Former record-winning US Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps speaks at the 2020 Under Armour Human Performance Summit on January 14, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Former record-winning US Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps speaks at the 2020 Under Armour Human Performance Summit on January 14, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Image: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

US Olympic great Michael Phelps says it's "hard to comprehend" what today's athletes are going through with the Tokyo Olympic Games postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's our life," Phelps said in an interview on NBC's Today show on Monday.

"I've tried to replay what I would be going through emotionally at this very time if I was still competing.

"It's hard to really kind of comprehend it."

The International Olympic Committee took the historic decision to postpone the Tokyo Games by 12 months as Olympic hopefuls found it harder and harder to train with sports and facilities shut down by the pandemic.

Phelps, who retired after the 2016 Rio Olympics with a record 28 medals -- 23 of them gold -- said athletes must try to find positives in the delay.

"You go through something for four years. We kind of know exactly when it's going to come, and our bodies are ready for it, and then we have to wait," he said.

"The biggest thing now is everybody to look at this as an opportunity, an opportunity for another year, fine-tuning some small things that are going to help you make a big difference."

Phelps, who has detailed his own battles with anxiety and depression, had already voiced concern that the stress of postponement could take a toll on the mental health of athletes.

"If you are in a spot where you need help, to reach out and ask for help," Phelps said of the advice he is offering. "It was something that was very difficult for me to do."

MORE:

Donald Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume "sooner rather than later" but declined to set ...
Sport
2 days ago

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup organisers hopeful despite potential clash with other sports

Organisers expect this year's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup to be a success even if it has to vie with Australian rules football and rugby league for ...
Sport
1 day ago

More than 3‚500 apply for government's R150m relief programme

More than 3‚500 applications have been made for the R150m relief fund made available by the Department of Sports‚ Arts and Culture.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Africans are not guinea pigs' - Drogba slams scientists who suggested testing ... Soccer
  2. Clive Barker says his Bafana squad would've won the World Cup if he had Benni ... Soccer
  3. Liverpool blasted over virus furlough, players in £200m wage cut warning Soccer
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have no choice but to lean on each other in these ... Sport
  5. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection Soccer

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions

Related articles

  1. Wayne Rooney says handling of Premier League pay row 'a disgrace' Soccer
  2. Burundi to continue playing league football despite confirmed Covid-19 cases Soccer
  3. Extend R150m relief package application deadline‚ says the DA to minister Nathi ... Sport
  4. Augusta National reschedules Masters for November, US Open moves to September Sport
  5. Sports industry workers face bleak times as lockdown begins to bite Sport
  6. Nicaraguan footballers playing on but players fear virus Soccer
  7. UFC close to securing private island for fights, says its president Dana White Sport
X