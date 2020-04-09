Sport

NBA legend Michael Jordan wins long-running China trademark dispute

09 April 2020 - 11:49 By AFP
Former basketball player Michael Jordan reacts as he speaks during a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2020.
Former basketball player Michael Jordan reacts as he speaks during a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

China's Supreme Court has ruled in favour of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a long-running trademark dispute, ending an eight-year legal battle with a Chinese sportswear firm that illegally used his name.

Upholding intellectual property rights is one of the core disputes of the US-China trade war, and a phase one deal signed in January saw Beijing pledge to improve protections of intellectual property.

The landmark ruling, made late last month, prohibits the Fujian-based Qiaodan Sports from using the Chinese translation of Jordan's name, Qiao Dan.

The retired Chicago Bulls player and six-time NBA championship winner has a huge following in China, a country that has legions of avid basketball fans.

The Supreme Court decision overturns two previous verdicts in favour of the Chinese firm.

However, it still allows the firm to continue using its logo of a silhouetted basketball player -- which has similarities with the "Jumpman" logo used by Nike to promote its "Air Jordan" line of sports shoes.

However the Supreme Court referred the case over the use of the logo for retrial by the State Intellectual Property Office.

In 2016, Jordan won the right to his name in Chinese characters, but the Supreme Court upheld the firm's right to use its trademark "Qiaodan" in Romanised English.

Qiaodan Sports said in a Weibo statement Tuesday that the ruling "would not impact the normal use of [its] existing trademarks, nor would it affect normal business operations."

Founded in 2000, the sportswear franchise operates more than 5,700 stores nationwide.

It has also applied for nearly 200 similarly named trademarks including different Chinese spellings of "Qiaodan", "Flying Power" and "Qiaodan King", according to the verdict.

In 2017, the sportswear brand New Balance was awarded $1.5 million in copyright damages by a Chinese court over its famous "N" logo, which was illegally copied by a local sports shoe firm.

The verdict -- a rare victory for a Western brand in a Chinese intellectual property infringement case -- was announced shortly after US President Donald Trump launched a sweeping investigation into China's record on intellectual property.

The UN said this week that China became the world leader in international patent filings last year, unseating the United States which had held the top spot for more than four decades.

MORE:

More than 3‚500 apply for government's R150m relief programme

More than 3‚500 applications have been made for the R150m relief fund made available by the Department of Sports‚ Arts and Culture.
Sport
2 days ago

Test matches expected to take priority over Super Rugby in scramble to salvage 2020 calendar

If‚ due to Covid-19‚ there has to be a sacrificial lamb on the South African rugby calendar‚ Super Rugby appears to be at most risk.
Sport
22 hours ago

UFC close to securing private island for fights, says its president Dana White

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Swallows FC end R150‚000-a-month deal after sponsor's government tender worth ... Soccer
  2. Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel Soccer
  3. 'Africans are not guinea pigs' - Drogba slams scientists who suggested testing ... Soccer
  4. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection Soccer
  5. Uncertain and gloomy picture predicted for SA football in the aftermath of the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens

Related articles

  1. Formula One considering 'closed' races once season starts Motorsport
  2. OPINION | Laporte seeks revolution through new club tournament Rugby
  3. New bribe details on 2018, 2022 Fifa World Cup votes as execs charged Soccer
  4. Augusta National reschedules Masters for November, US Open moves to September Sport
  5. Extend R150m relief package application deadline‚ says the DA to minister Nathi ... Sport
  6. Donald Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later' Sport
  7. 'We train as per normal': SA star Dino Ndlovu on life in China Soccer
  8. 'It would be stupid of us to lose out on those cricketing brains': Boucher on ... Cricket
  9. Injured Morena draws motivation from the miraculous recoveries of Sheppard and ... Soccer
  10. Swallows FC end R150‚000-a-month deal after sponsor's government tender worth ... Soccer
X