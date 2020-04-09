Parktown woman runs marathon in garden to honour cousin with cancer

Cecilia Wilmot Ballam completed a full marathon on Monday in her backyard, as a tribute to her 45-year-old cousin Juju who is battling stage 4 cancer.

With sporting events around the country cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, running club Fresh Trail challenged athletes to take part in the "ultra backyard trail challenge", which aims to get athletes to run marathons at home during the lockdown.

Ballam told TimesLIVE that Juju, based in Barcelona, Spain, was active before she fell ill. She enjoyed the outdoors, running and walking her dog. By choosing to take part in this garden marathon, Ballam wanted to honour her sick cousin by doing what she loved the most.