Sport

Tiger Woods and caddie sued by spectator over alleged 2018 incident

09 April 2020 - 10:19 By Reuters
Tiger Woods exchanges clubs with caddie Joe Lacava on the 18th hole during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Ireland, on July 18, 2019.
Tiger Woods exchanges clubs with caddie Joe Lacava on the 18th hole during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Ireland, on July 18, 2019.
Image: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava alleging he sustained injuries after LaCava shoved him when he tried to take a selfie with the golfer in the background at a tournament in 2018.

According to the civil complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in Pinellas County, Florida, Brian Borruso alleges the incident took place during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook after Woods's tee shot landed near him.

Borruso, who is seeking more than $30,000 in damages, says he stumbled and fell into the crowd of spectators after being shoved by LaCava, ultimately causing injuries he described in the lawsuit as "permanent or continuing."

Woods, who was competing in only his fourth PGA Tour event after a long layoff following spinal fusion surgery in April 2017, was named as a defendant because he employs LaCava, who last year was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame.

Both the agent and spokesman for 15-times major champion Woods did not immediately respond to Reuters when asked to comment.

LaCava could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit says United States Golf Association rules state golfers are responsible for their caddie's actions during a round and that Woods "failed in his duty as he freely allowed" LaCava to negligently use force.

MORE:

Fleetwood's caddy raises funds for fellow bagmen

Tommy Fleetwood's caddy Ian Finnis has raised 10,000 pounds ($12,306) to help his fellow European Tour bagmen whose earnings have taken a hit due to ...
Sport
1 day ago

What now for golf in 2020?

The Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed indefinitely with the US Open and British Open expected to follow suit, while the coronavirus ...
Sport
4 days ago

Relief package for SA golfers and caddies

The Sunshine Tour has announced “a comprehensive financial relief programme” for golfers and caddies.
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Swallows FC end R150‚000-a-month deal after sponsor's government tender worth ... Soccer
  2. Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel Soccer
  3. 'Africans are not guinea pigs' - Drogba slams scientists who suggested testing ... Soccer
  4. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection Soccer
  5. Uncertain and gloomy picture predicted for SA football in the aftermath of the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens

Related articles

  1. Relief package for SA golfers and caddies Sport
  2. US Open golf facing postponement - report Sport
  3. Paul Casey favours Ryder Cup delay over coronavirus pandemic Sport
  4. South African golfer Lange tests positive for Covid-19 Sport
  5. A guideline to all sporting events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic Sport
  6. Coronavirus outbreak leaves global games in chaos Sport
  7. How the coronavirus has hit global sport Sport
  8. Back issues return to haunt Tiger Woods again Sport
  9. 'It's been an honour' says emotional Woods after Presidents win Sport
  10. Patrick Reed’s caddie banned from singles at Presidents Cup Sport
X