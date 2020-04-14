Kobe Bryant remembered on anniversary of NBA farewell

The anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 60-point NBA finale was recalled by his widow, Vanessa, on Monday in an Instagram post remembering the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"My husband worked his ass off for 20 years," Vanessa Bryant wrote of her superstar husband, who died in a January 26 helicopter crash with daughter Gianna and seven others.

"Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time.

"He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives."

The post included a video featuring highlights from the Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.