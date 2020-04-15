Sport

Australian rower in lockdown unwittingly sets world record

Rowing Australia spokeswoman Lucy Benjamin said it was an extraordinary effort in the circumstances.

15 April 2020 - 09:34 By AFP
Australian rower Georgie Rowe in the waters. File photo
Australian rower Georgie Rowe in the waters. File photo
Image: Georgie Rowe/Facebook

An Australian rower who set out to rack up some kilometres while on Covid-19 lockdown inadvertently broke a world record for the indoor rowing half-marathon, officials said Wednesday.

Like the rest of the Australian team, Georgie Rowe was training at home in Sydney by herself last weekend as she deals with the disappointment of not travelling to Japan this year for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rowe, 27, was on a Concept2 rowing machine and such was her intensity that she clocked a time of 1hr 19min 28.4sec over a distance of 21,097 metres.

It smashed the record for the heavyweight women's half-marathon set five years ago by US rower Esther Lofgren by more than 40 seconds.

Rowing Australia spokeswoman Lucy Benjamin said it was an extraordinary effort in the circumstances, particularly as Rowe normally works as part of a team in the women's eight.

"It's a mental challenge because you're on your own and you don't have your crew with you," she told AFP.

"And it's a tough machine, it's a full-body workout."

Rowe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that her approach was to plug the distance into the machine then "put some music on and just go for it".

"Whether it is a world record or not, I just wanted to get the metres up for my state," she said.

When Rowe realised a record was in the offing she admitted to some confusion about exactly how far she needed to row, 21,097 metres or 21,097.5.

To be certain, she completed 21,098, leading to a minor delay in Concept2 recognising her achievement.

But the time is now listed on the manufacturer's website and Rowe will no doubt be hoping for greater glory when she eventually competes at the rescheduled Tokyo Games next year.

MORE:

Italian FA hopes for coronavirus testing, return to training in May

Italy's football federation hopes that players can be tested for the new coronavirus at the start of May to prepare for the season to restart, its ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cycling faces economic 'meltdown' if Tour de France cancelled

The Tour de France is not only a French monument, but also the economic heartbeat of professional cycling itself and analysts fear heavy consequences ...
Sport
1 day ago

NASCAR driver suspended for use of racial slur during e-sports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dejected player close to breaking point as unpaid salary continues to frustrate ... Soccer
  2. 'We train as per normal': SA star Dino Ndlovu on life in China Soccer
  3. Augusta misses out on Erik van Rooyen as wife scores over golf Sport
  4. Twenty years on, cricket still reeling from Hansie Cronje scandal Cricket
  5. Sundowns star Anele Ngcongca admits he is frustrated on the sidelines Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need

Related articles

  1. AB de Villiers may rethink South Africa comeback if World Cup is postponed Cricket
  2. Tour de France working on new start date Sport
  3. Twenty years on, cricket still reeling from Hansie Cronje scandal Cricket
  4. Former champ Geraint Thomas hopes Tour de France goes ahead Sport
  5. No PSL-SuperSport collision on the cards Sport
  6. Formula One great Stirling Moss dies at 90 after long illness Sport
  7. Marouane Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare Soccer
  8. Kobe Bryant remembered on anniversary of NBA farewell Sport
  9. Jordanian Judoka stays in shape during lockdown by lifting little sister Sport
  10. Dejected player close to breaking point as unpaid salary continues to frustrate ... Soccer
X