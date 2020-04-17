Some 5‚000 people have applied for the Department of Sports‚ Arts and Culture’s R150-million relief fund‚ with only a little more than 300 coming from the sports sector.

The department said in a statement on Friday that six independent panelists had been appointed by Sports‚ Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The panel was expected to submit its report to the department later on Friday.

“The final step is that payment will be processed to those recommended by the panel.”

The statement said the panel for the arts and culture applications had been appointed and would “commence the process of adjudication today [Friday]”.

Applicants were invited to apply for funding to make up for lost earnings from events‚ until end of June‚ that were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.