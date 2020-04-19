Sport

Serena Williams coach Mouratoglou launches five-week tournament amid pandemic

The tournament will begin on May 16-17 and 10 matches will be held every weekend for five weeks, accounting for a total 50 matches throughout May and June.

19 April 2020 - 13:15 By Reuters
Serena Williams and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou during practice day at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain on July 7, 2019.
Serena Williams and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou during practice day at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain on July 7, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou says his tennis academy will host a five-week tournament starting in May that will give players the chance to get back on court during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) - which aims to fill the gap in the tennis calendar created by the health crisis - will take place without fans at the facility in the south of France, and be broadcast live, organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

The event will comply with local physical distancing requirements to ensure the safety of players, coaches and a limited number of UTS staff onsite, the statement added.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 2.26 million people globally causing over 154,000 deaths.

"The UTS is simply meant to be an alternative to what already exists," tournament co-founder Mouratoglou, who coaches 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Williams among others, said in the statement.

"It's a platform created to showcase the incredible talent, athleticism and personalities of the wide range of players.

"It offers a new and innovative approach, targeting a younger tennis audience and proposes a different way to distribute the money among the players."

The tournament will begin on May 16-17 and 10 matches will be held every weekend for five weeks, accounting for a total 50 matches throughout May and June.

Australian Alexei Popyrin will take on world number 10 David Goffin in the opening match. The full list of players will be announced shortly, the organisers said.

Fans will be able to listen to conversations between players and coaches and the code of conduct for players will be light to encourage them to express emotions more freely.

"Fans watching at home will feel closer than ever before to the stars of tennis through our engaging format," co-founder Alex Popyrin, the father of world number 103 Alexei, said.

"There's no doubt the UTS, with thrilling single matches and millions of US dollars in prize money, has the potential to be the world's most exciting tennis competition." 

MORE:

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Wimbledon tennis championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two as the coronavirus pandemic wiped another blue-riband sports ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Top tennis players donate, lower tier counts cost of coronavirus shutdown

While top players donate to coronavirus relief efforts and post cooking and workout videos online, lower level professionals are counting the cost of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

WTA working on better pay, considers extending tour

With lower-level players reeling financially from the tennis shutdown over the coronavirus, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) told Reuters it is ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  2. Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa ... Soccer
  3. Former Bok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies Rugby
  4. Motaung and Khoza explain why only Chiefs and Pirates are part of project with ... Soccer
  5. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need

Related articles

  1. Olympic postponement may be blessing for busy calendar Sport
  2. September switch saves French Open but leaves organisers isolated Sport
  3. A guideline to all sporting events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic Sport
  4. Coronavirus outbreak leaves global games in chaos Sport
  5. How the coronavirus has hit global sport Sport
  6. How the coronavirus has hit global sport Sport
  7. Rafael Nadal cruises past Taylor Fritz to win Acapulco title Sport
  8. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hail new generation Sport
  9. On probation but Nick Kyrgios still mouths off at opponent Sport
  10. Why SA's No 2 tennis player Lloyd Harris plans to have a quiet word with Kevin ... Sport
X