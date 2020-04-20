Sport

Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Tokyo Olympic Games can be held in 2021

20 April 2020 - 10:01 By AFP
Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, addresses the media.
Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, addresses the media.
Image: REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A Japanese expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned on Monday that he is "pessimistic" that the postponed Olympics can be held even in 2021.

"To be honest with you I don't think the Olympics is likely to be held next year," said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed last month to delay the Tokyo Olympic Games until July 2021, after pressure from athletes and sports federations.

But in recent days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide, there have been questions about whether even a year-long delay will be sufficient.

"Holding (the) Olympics needs two conditions, one: controlling Covid-19 in Japan and (two) controlling Covid-19 everywhere, because you have to invite the athletes and the audience from all over the world," Iwata told journalists at a press briefing.

"Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer, I wish we could, but I don't think that would happen everywhere on Earth, so in this regard I'm very pessimistic about holding the Olympics Games next summer."

Iwata said he could only see the Games being held next year if they were significantly altered, "such as no audience, or very limited participation".

Iwata hit the headlines earlier this year for his public criticism of Japan's handling of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked off the country's coast.

Japanese officials opted to carry out an on-ship quarantine, but more than 700 people on board ended up contracting the virus, and 13 died.

The decision to postpone the Olympics is unprecedented in peacetime, and followed a wave of complaints from athletes facing travel bans and lockdowns.

The postponement is a huge undertaking, but organisers have insisted they are working towards the new opening date despite ongoing uncertainty about when the pandemic will be over.

There is "no Plan B", Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters at an online briefing on last week.

MORE:

Plea to Ramaphosa: SA marathon runners ‘cannot train at home’

Olympics-bound South African long-distance runner Desmond Mokgobu has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax some of the coronavirus-enforced ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tour de France postponed to August 29-September 20

The Tour de France will take place from August 29 to September 20, organisers announced on Wednesday, postponing the race originally slated to start ...
Sport
5 days ago

Australian rower in lockdown unwittingly sets world record

An Australian rower who set out to rack up some kilometres while on Covid-19 lockdown inadvertently broke a world record for the indoor rowing ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. 'I should have scored more goals,' says Wayne Rooney Soccer
  4. Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa ... Soccer
  5. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus

Related articles

  1. Jordanian Judoka stays in shape during lockdown by lifting little sister Sport
  2. Anxious SA runner Mokgobu worried he may not complete the house he's building ... Sport
  3. Suspension of Olympic qualification gets cool reception Sport
  4. US swimming great Phelps urges athletes to seek help for stress of Olympic ... Sport
  5. British Open cancelled for first time since World War II due to virus Sport
  6. Olympic delay could help SA push 'golden curtain' eastward Sport
  7. SA sailors look on the bright side of Olympic postponement Soccer
  8. David Notoane raring to test his U-23s against top sides in Olympics Sport
  9. World champion Kapas among nine Hungarian swimmers infected with coronavirus Sport
  10. Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic Sport
X