WATCH | Italian girls take to rooftop tennis amid coronavirus lockdown

21 April 2020 - 10:11 By Reuters
Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level despite a nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.
Image: TWITTER/Arman Soldin

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level despite a nation-wide coronavirus lockdown as they staged a remarkable rally from the rooftops of neighbouring buildings.

The girls in the Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coolly managed a 12-shot rally featuring forehands and backhands during a 24-second video posted on Facebook last Friday by a local tennis club where the two are members.

Max Oliveri, whose daughter Vittoria Oliveri is one of the rooftop players along with Carola Pessina, told Reuters he captured the footage because her coach asked players to share video of their training at home.

Naturally, a few balls during the practice session did not make it across and bounced down into a private road below where the girls' fathers put them in plastic bags their daughters had affixed to the end of fishing poles. 

