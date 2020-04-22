Sport

Swim star Tatjana Schoenmaker keeps training during lockdown

Schoenmaker is SA's leading hope to end the 20-year drought of Olympic medals for female swimmers.

22 April 2020 - 13:41 By David Isaacson
Tatjana Schoenmaker is an Olympic medal hopeful at the Tokyo 2020 Games and is aiming to end a 20-year-old wait for a South African female swimmer to grab an Olympic medal.
Tatjana Schoenmaker is an Olympic medal hopeful at the Tokyo 2020 Games and is aiming to end a 20-year-old wait for a South African female swimmer to grab an Olympic medal.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Swimming star Tatjana Schoenmaker says she has increased the load of her land-based training after being forced out of the pool during the lengthy lockdown aimed at curbing Covid-19.

Schoenmaker’s comments were contained in a statement released by one of her sponsors on Wednesday.

Schoeman‚ the breaststroke queen who claimed the Commonwealth Games double in 2018 and won the 200m silver at the world championships last year‚ said she was still training hard despite not being able to swim.

“Normally we’d do land-based training twice a week‚ but due to the circumstances I’m training four to five times a week‚” said Schoenmaker‚ SA's leading hope to end the 20-year drought of Olympic medals for female swimmers.

Swimmers with access to small pools could do stretch-cord training‚ where the swimmer is tethered by an elasticised rope.

But the weather hasn’t played ball for Schoenmaker.

“It’s been cold in Gauteng so I haven’t been able to get into the pool just yet.”

Schoenmaker signed with apparel company Under Armour in February.

MORE:

Parents need to focus on child safety during lockdown as risk increases — ER24

The number of unforeseen accidents involving kids at home has increased in the last 21 days, surpassing the number of road accidents.
News
5 days ago

Suspended Sascoc president slams minister Mthethwa, calls for board to be dissolved

Barry Hendricks has hit back at his suspension as acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, saying the organisation’s ...
Sport
6 days ago

US swimming great Phelps urges athletes to seek help for stress of Olympic Games delay

US Olympic great Michael Phelps says it's "hard to comprehend" what today's athletes are going through with the Tokyo Olympic Games postponed in the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. End of Kolpak era could see boon for South African cricket Cricket
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. Plans underway to restore the once majestic HM Pitje Stadium to its former glory Soccer
  4. Baroka FC: 'We are not trying to be Chiefs and Pirates here' Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates' Floyd Mbele: 'How can you even line up signings for next ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...

Related articles

  1. Sascoc warns members not to support suspended acting president Barry Hendricks Sport
  2. Boardroom battles push Sascoc to the brink Sport
  3. Sports minister Mthethwa names committee to decide on relief applications Sport
  4. Suspended Sascoc president slams minister Mthethwa, calls for board to be ... Sport
  5. Sascoc president's removal is temporary pending arbitration Sport
  6. Acting president Hendricks removed in Sascoc board drama: claim Sport
  7. As pressure mounts, athletes take the strain Sport
  8. Sports industry workers face bleak times as lockdown begins to bite Sport
  9. Disabled sports stars in dire straits as funding dries up Sport
  10. Corona scare for sports bosses Sport
  11. SA athletes urged to continue training as doubts mount over Tokyo Olympics Sport
X