Sport

Disqualified candidates win right to stand in Sascoc election

There is a feeling that board members‚ most of whom are nominees‚ are conflicted when deciding issues around the elections.​

27 April 2020 - 10:54 By David Isaacson
Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana is one of the candidates who are now contesting for Sascoc presidential and board elections having been earlier errorneously disqualified.
Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana is one of the candidates who are now contesting for Sascoc presidential and board elections having been earlier errorneously disqualified.
Image: Gallo Images

Four disqualified candidates have won their appeal and will be allowed to stand in the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections‚ Athletics South Africa (ASA) said on Monday.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana‚ Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane‚ Free State Rugby president Jerry Segwaba and Northern Cape Sports Confederation head Farrell Moses were given the thumbs up after winning their appeals.

“The arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC released his findings in which he ruled that Skhosana’s nomination was valid and he is eligible to contest for a position as a board member of Sascoc‚” ASA said in a statement‚ adding that Moses‚ Molokwane and Segwaba had been successful too.

Skhosana is a co-opted member of the Sascoc board where he is acting president while incumbent Barry Hendricks is suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

The 2020 ballot was scheduled to be held on March 28‚ but was postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sascoc board‚ however‚ has come under fire for various reasons‚ including allegations that they are conflicted‚ and could soon face a vote of no confidence.

A call has gone out proposing a special general meeting for federations to boot out the executive and replace it with a team of administrators.

“ASA trusts that Skhosana‚ who is currently acting president at Sascoc‚ will be allowed to demonstrate his leadership capabilities as he has done with ASA and bring much needed unity to that organisation‚ especially in the face of certain members calling for a [special general meeting] to remove the current board‚ so that harmonious elections can be held at the earliest convenient time.

“ASA calls on all federations to support the current Sascoc board pending the elections as this ruling will now allow the Sascoc council to decide who should lead it by popular vote.”

Some federations had already demanded that Sascoc stop wasting money on legal issues and simply allow all disqualified candidates to stand.

There is a feeling that board members‚ most of whom are nominees‚ are conflicted when deciding issues around the elections.​

MORE:

Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered'

In what is being termed a groundswell in local sport, officials are considering a call to disband the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee ...
Sport
1 day ago

International Olympic Committee rejects sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s request

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has rejected Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa’s request they intervene in the SA Sports Confederation and ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Sascoc warns members not to support suspended acting president Barry Hendricks

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board has instructed its members not to support suspended acting president Barry Hendricks.
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  2. ‘It’s not true I was injured’‚ says Zungu responding to coach Ntseki’s Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer
  5. Why Bongani Zungu was 'mad' and had to be calmed down by his agent on a flight ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

Related articles

  1. Boardroom battles push Sascoc to the brink Sport
  2. Sports minister Mthethwa names committee to decide on relief applications Sport
  3. Suspended Sascoc president slams minister Mthethwa, calls for board to be ... Sport
  4. Sascoc president's removal is temporary pending arbitration Sport
  5. Acting president Hendricks removed in Sascoc board drama: claim Sport
  6. As pressure mounts, athletes take the strain Sport
  7. Sports industry workers face bleak times as lockdown begins to bite Sport
  8. Disabled sports stars in dire straits as funding dries up Sport
  9. Corona scare for sports bosses Sport
  10. SA athletes urged to continue training as doubts mount over Tokyo Olympics Sport
X