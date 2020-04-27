Sport

Thiem says struggling tennis players don't deserve his hard-won money

"I wouldn't really see why I should give such players money... I would rather give money to people or organisations that really need it"

27 April 2020 - 11:52 By AFP
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during Australian Open final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on February 2 2020.
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during Australian Open final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on February 2 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tennis world number three Dominic Thiem expressed scepticism about plans to set up a fund to help lower-ranked players struggling because of the shutdown of the sport.

In an interview with Austria's Krone newspaper, Thiem was asked about last week's announcement by world number one Novak Djokovic that he was working with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to organise aid for players struggling with the paralysis of the game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Quite honestly I have to say that no tennis player will be fighting to survive, even those who are much lower-ranked," Thiem said, adding: "None of them are going to starve."

He said that his experience competing on the sport's Futures circuit had shown him that there are "many, many players who don't put the sport above everything else and don't live in a professional manner."

"I wouldn't really see why I should give such players money," he went on.

"I would rather give money to people or organisations that really need it," Thiem said.

The plan proposed by Djokovic would involve raising between $3m and $4.5m, with the cash coming from the prize money for the season-ending World Tour Finals or the final bonus pools for top players.

"None of us top players got anything handed to us, we all had to fight our way up," Thiem said.

"I don't have the guarantee in any job that I will do well and earn lots of money, that's my opinion on the matter," he said.

MORE:

Simona Halep coach Darren Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger idea

Australian Darren Cahill, the coach of two-times Grand Slam winner Simona Halep, has backed the idea of merging the men's and women's tours, saying ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tough for Andy Murray to win another Slam, says Greg Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murray's return from injury but it will be "a big ask" for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Players back Federer over tennis merger as Kyrgios hits out

WTA founder Billie Jean King and Rafael Nadal led a wave of support on Thursday for Roger Federer's suggestion that "now is the time" to merge the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  2. ‘It’s not true I was injured’‚ says Zungu responding to coach Ntseki’s Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer
  5. Why Bongani Zungu was 'mad' and had to be calmed down by his agent on a flight ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy

Related articles

  1. Nadal frustrated by tennis lockdown, Federer happy with surgery recovery Sport
  2. Novak Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination Sport
  3. Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic Sport
  4. Top tennis players donate, lower tier counts cost of coronavirus shutdown Sport
  5. WTA working on better pay, considers extending tour Sport
  6. Olympic postponement may be blessing for busy calendar Sport
  7. September switch saves French Open but leaves organisers isolated Sport
  8. Rafael Nadal cruises past Taylor Fritz to win Acapulco title Sport
  9. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hail new generation Sport
  10. On probation but Nick Kyrgios still mouths off at opponent Sport
X