Sport

Confident Kenyan-born Chris Froome trusts Tour de France safety measures

"I'm sure that neither the (French) government nor the (organisers) ASO will take risks with the riders, their teams and the public," said Froome who won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

28 April 2020 - 17:50 By AFP
Chris Froome says he is confident the French government and Tour de France organisers will prioritise the health of athtles and riders.
Chris Froome says he is confident the French government and Tour de France organisers will prioritise the health of athtles and riders.
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Chris Froome's hunger for a fifth or even sixth Tour de France victory remains undiminished although he is unsure the race can go ahead in 2020 due to coronavirus, he told French daily L'Equipe in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Tour's postponement until late August suits the four-time winner who has been fighting to regain fitness from severe injuries sustained in a training crash last June.

"It's an advantage for me, the race being put back, but it's not something to celebrate," said Froome.

The Kenyan-born racer feels the Tour may still be cancelled due to the pandemic, but is training hard for victory at his Monaco base.

"I'm confident I'll be 100 percent fit at the starting line," said Froome, who turns 35 next month and who is in the final year of his Ineos contract.

"Maybe it won't take place, but I'm training as if it will go ahead," he told L'Equipe.

"We have the new date and mentally I'm focussed on being ready."

The Tour has been rescheduled to embark from Nice on August 29 from its original June start date in an attempt to make sure the sport's central financial pillar can be staged this season.

Froome, who had a brush with death in his crash at the Criterium de Dauphine in 2019, told L'Equipe health concerns should stand above economic ones.

"It would be a pity if the biggest race of the season didn't go ahead, but people's health comes first," he said.

"I'm sure that neither the (French) government nor the (organisers) ASO will take risks with the riders, their teams and the public," added Froome who won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Ater winning the Vuelta a Espana in 2017 and the Giro d'Italia in 2018 to hold all three Grand Tours his star has waned.

His co-captain Geraint Thomas emerged as the 2018 winner while Ineos protege Egan Bernal claimed the 2019 title.

"My dream is to retire having won more Tour de Frances than any other rider," said Froome.

He needs one more to equal Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain, who have all won it five times.

MORE:

Belgian Grand Prix joins France on F1's uncertain list

The fate of this year's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the country extended a ban on mass gatherings until ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Tour de France postponed to August 29-September 20

The Tour de France will take place from August 29 to September 20, organisers announced on Wednesday, postponing the race originally slated to start ...
Sport
1 week ago

Tour de France working on new start date

Tour de France organisers are working feverishly in the shadows to find a new start date for cycling's biggest stage race after public gatherings ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Why Bongani Zungu was 'mad' and had to be calmed down by his agent on a flight ... Soccer
  4. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown

Related articles

  1. F1 can save the 2020 season with double-headers, says Nico Rosberg Motorsport
  2. Cycling faces economic 'meltdown' if Tour de France cancelled Sport
  3. Former champ Geraint Thomas hopes Tour de France goes ahead Sport
  4. Tour de France is racing against time, and losing Sport
  5. Contador sells bike from voided Giro victory to aid Red Cross Sport
  6. OPINION | Laporte seeks revolution through new club tournament Rugby
  7. Cycling ace Mark Cavendish opens up about battle with depression Sport
  8. WATCH | Take a tour of these French museums without leaving your couch Travel
  9. Shortlist for 2020 Walter Scott Prize announced News
  10. French sports minister evokes Tour de France spectator ban Sport
X