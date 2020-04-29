Sport

Japan PM Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

29 April 2020 - 10:54 By Reuters
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the construction completion ceremony of the New National Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. With him are Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Vice President Toshiaki Endo Tomohiro.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the construction completion ceremony of the New National Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. With him are Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Vice President Toshiaki Endo Tomohiro.
Image: Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government postponed the Games last month until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the epidemic's worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether the huge setpiece event might need to be delayed further.

"We've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely.

"It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained," said Abe.

He was replying to a query from an opposition lawmaker whether Tokyo could host the Games next year, after this year's delay caused by the pandemic.

Tokyo confirmed 112 new infections on Tuesday, said national broadcaster NHK. Numbers for Wednesday were not yet available.

The national tally stands at 13,895 infections, including 413 deaths, according to NHK.

That tally is still low compared to other nations, but critics say Japan is not doing enough testing to reveal the scope of a problem that has driven some hospitals to the brink.

"When we look at what we face now, we must brace for a protracted battle against the pandemic ... We will be in close contact with the IOC, the Tokyo organising committee and the Tokyo gubernatorial government," said Abe.

He added that the Olympics "must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games."

The comments echoed statements made by other senior Japanese officials earlier this week.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told a sports daily Nikkan Sports on Tuesday that the Games would be "scrapped" if they could not take place in 2021.

Also on Tuesday, the head of the Japan Medical Association (JMA), Yoshitake Yokokura, told a news briefing that "unless an effective vaccine is developed, I expect hosting the Olympics will be difficult".

MORE:

Next year's Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over, says Games chief

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will have to be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't brought under control by next year, the organising ...
Sport
1 day ago

2024 Paris Olympic Games plans 'obsolete', says IOC member Guy Drut

Plans for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are "obsolete and outdated" in light of the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee (IOC) ...
Sport
2 days ago

European Championships cancellation delivers another blow to athletics

Athletics was left with the prospect of a lost season on Thursday after this summer's European Championships, set to be held in Paris, were cancelled ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown

Related articles

  1. Swim star Tatjana Schoenmaker keeps training during lockdown Sport
  2. Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Tokyo Olympic Games can be held in 2021 Sport
  3. Murray haunted by 2016 Roland Garros final loss to Djokovic Sport
  4. Plea to Ramaphosa: SA marathon runners ‘cannot train at home’ Sport
  5. Tour de France postponed to August 29-September 20 Sport
  6. Australian rower in lockdown unwittingly sets world record Sport
  7. Jordanian Judoka stays in shape during lockdown by lifting little sister Sport
  8. Anxious SA runner Mokgobu worried he may not complete the house he's building ... Sport
  9. Suspension of Olympic qualification gets cool reception Sport
  10. US swimming great Phelps urges athletes to seek help for stress of Olympic ... Sport
X