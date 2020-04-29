Sport

Postponing Olympics Games will cost IOC 'several hundred million dollars', says Bach

29 April 2020 - 16:59 By AFP
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach attends a news conference after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 4, 2020.
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach attends a news conference after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 4, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The postponement to 2021 of the Tokyo Olympic Games because of the coronavirus pandemic will cost the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "several hundred million dollars", its president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"We already know that we have to shoulder several hundred million US dollars of postponement costs," the German wrote in a letter to the Olympic movement, warning that, while the IOC would honour its financial obligations to Tokyo, it would probably have to make cuts.

"We also need to look into and review all the services that we provide for these postponed Games," he said.

"The IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the operational burden and its share of the costs for these postponed Games."

Japan PM Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said ...
Sport
7 hours ago

The IOC, which has approximately $1 billion in reserves, took the historic decision to postpone the Games, scheduled to open on July 24, until July 23 to August 8, 2021.

If the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control within a year, the Games cannot be postponed again and will be cancelled, the head of the organising committee Yoshiro Mori warned on Tuesday.

A task force, which brings together the IOC and various partners, including the organising committee, "has established the priorities and management strategies to make these postponed Olympic Games feasible and successful", Bach said.

These include creating "a safe environment with regard to health for all participants".

"At this moment, nobody knows what the realities of the post-coronavirus world will look like," he said.

"What is clear, however, is that probably none of us will be able to sustain every single initiative or event that we were planning before this crisis hit."

Next year's Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over, says Games chief

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will have to be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't brought under control by next year, the organising ...
Sport
1 day ago

He added that the IOC should also view the crisis as an opportunity.

"We can fairly assume that, in the post-coronavirus society, public health will play a much more important role.

"Sport and physical activity make a great contribution to health," he wrote.

Bach also said the Olympic movement should consider its relationship with esports in light of social distancing.

"Whilst maintaining our principles by respecting the red line, with regard to the Olympic values, we encourage all our stakeholders even more urgently to 'consider how to govern electronic and virtual forms of their sport and explore opportunities with game publishers'," he said.

MORE:

2024 Paris Olympic Games plans 'obsolete', says IOC member Guy Drut

Plans for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are "obsolete and outdated" in light of the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee (IOC) ...
Sport
3 days ago

European Championships cancellation delivers another blow to athletics

Athletics was left with the prospect of a lost season on Thursday after this summer's European Championships, set to be held in Paris, were cancelled ...
Sport
5 days ago

Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Tokyo Olympic Games can be held in 2021

A Japanese expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned on Monday that he is "pessimistic" that the postponed Olympics ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X