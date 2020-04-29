Sport

Umhlobo Wenene FM in mourning after shock death of popular sports presenter Loyiso Sitsheke

29 April 2020 - 19:38 By MNINAWA NTLOKO​
The late Umhlobo Wenene FM popular sports presenter Loyiso Sitsheke.
The late Umhlobo Wenene FM popular sports presenter Loyiso Sitsheke.
Image: FACEBOOK/Loyiso Sitsheke

Umhlobo Wenene  FM listeners have been plunged into mourning after the shock death of popular sports anchor and news producer Loyiso Sitsheke on Wednesday.

Stunned Umhlobo Wenene  station manager Phumzile Mnci  said he had not come to terms with the sudden death of the popular  presenter.

“Where do I start?” he said.“We received the news of Loyd’s passing this afternoon (on Wednesday afternoon)….. we are shocked.“It is with great shock and sadness…..”Sitsheke was on air on Umhlobo Wenene FM on Tuesday and stunned listeners took to social media to communicate their shock after the news broke on Wednesday.

Mnci paid tribute to Sitsheke  and said his death is a huge loss to the nation and not just to the radio station’s listeners.

He described him as an extremely talented presenter who is leaving behind a powerful legacy after he grew the listenership of all the station’s sports shows.

“It hurts, these news hurt so much, it is devastating actually,” he said.

“We want to send our condolences to the family, the fans and also the millions of listeners of Umhlobo Wenene FM. 

“We are saying to them their loss is our loss, their loss is the nation’s loss.”

Details of his funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later stage.

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...

Related articles

  1. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  2. Safa's Danny Jordaan doesn't expect president Cyril Ramaphosa to lift sports ... Soccer
  3. Putco Mafani’s solemn ritual: a prayer to the Ellis Park 43 every April 11 Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother ... Soccer
  5. ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill News
  6. South Africans offered chance to be in the WWE: First-ever talent tryout to be ... Soccer
  7. Wits beat Chippa United to reach Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  8. WWE superstar 'Big Show' is coming to SA Sport
X