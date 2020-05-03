Lando Norris and 'salty' Simon Pagenaud get real on virtual racetrack

The Team Penske driver, who had been heard to say "we take out Lando, let's do it" on his live stream, later explained he had only meant to help IndyCar driver Oliver Askew to win.

An earlier inside move by Norris for the lead had forced Graham Rahal into evasive action, hitting Pagenaud's car and taking him out of contention.

Norris and Pagenaud spoke afterwards over the internet and the Briton told viewers on his Twitch stream that the IndyCar driver, whose words were inaudible, had apologised.

The Formula One driver, who had spent hours perfecting the technique needed to race on an anti-clockwise oval, was clearly still annoyed.

"I must have spent like a day doing that in total, like 24 hours I reckon I’ve spent driving in a straight line and turning left and trying to perfect it.

"With the most delicate touch, I’ve tried doing it fricking one-handed, doing it with my knee. 24 Hours.

"And then because that guy gets a bit salty that a non-IndyCar driver is about to win an Indy race...it just ruins it," he said.

Askew was taken out by Santino Ferrucci just before the finish.