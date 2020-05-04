Swimming world championships moved from 2021 to 2022

The next swimming world championships, scheduled for summer 2021 in Japan, have been pushed back until May 2022 following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said Monday.

The world championships were due to be held in Fukuoka next year from July 16 to August 1 but will instead take place from May 13 to 29 in 2022, the international swimming federation (Fina) said in a statement.

The 2020 Olympic Games were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now run from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.