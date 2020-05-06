Sport

British boxing chiefs issue guidelines for return to ring

06 May 2020
Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg pose as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on after the press conference at a Manchester hotel on March 4, 2020 before the United Kingdown went under lockdown.
Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg pose as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on after the press conference at a Manchester hotel on March 4, 2020 before the United Kingdown went under lockdown.
Boxers fighting in Britain would be required to wear masks during ring walks and would be banned from using a spit bucket under proposals to allow for a resumption of the sport, it was reported on Wednesday.

Boxing authorities are reportedly gearing up for a July re-start following the coronavirus shutdown.

The BBC said a consultation document sent to promoters proposed that boxing cards would take place behind closed doors with a maximum five bouts and no "championship contests".

Boxers would be allowed to box without a mask but referees and corner staff would be obliged to wear them.

All boxers, trainers and referees would be tested for Covid-19 48 hours before fights and would self-isolate at a hotel until their test result was known.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, tweeted: "Huge (but mostly sensible) barriers to overcome to make it happen but when the time comes we will be ready."

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is due to fight former world champion Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on July 4.

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde, who has lost his father and grandmother to coronavirus, is due to take on compatriot Lyndon Arthur in London on July 11.

