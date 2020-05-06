Tennis SA (TSA) on Wednesday named a three-person panel to review the conduct of two board members linked to the nomination dispute at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Ntambi Ravele‚ who heads up wheelchair tennis‚ alleged her nomination to stand as president for the upcoming Sascoc elections was blocked by TSA president Gavin Crookes in collusion with acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks.

The matter is also the subject of two separate investigations arranged through Sascoc.

TSA’s risk‚ social and ethics committee recently recommended an independent sub-committee be appointed to look into the matter “specifically in terms of their fiduciary duties and obligations to TSA”.

The sub-committee is Mrs Neo Dongwana‚ the chair of the Barloworld group and a chartered accountant by training‚ retired judge Burton Fourie and Ms Thembisa Skweyiya‚ an attorney with extensive corporate governance expertise‚ TSA said in a statement.

“The committee will begin its work with immediate effect and while TSA cannot provide a time frame for how long this process will take‚ the intention is to balance urgency with ensuring the review is well-considered‚ comprehensive and fair to all parties involved.”

Both Ravele and Crookes have taken leaves of absence from the board during the review.​