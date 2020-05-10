Justin Gaethje dominates in UFC's return as Trump congratulates promoters

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Saturday became the first major American sporting event held since the US coronavirus outbreak, with President Donald Trump congratulating the promoter.

The controversial card put the UFC in the spotlight like never before, but did not go off without a hitch after middleweight Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza was dropped when he and two of his cornermen tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The main event saw Justin Gaethje dominate Tony Ferguson with a fifth-round technical knockout victory in the lightweight division.

Gaethje finished his opponent off three minutes and 39 seconds into the fifth to earn the interim lightweight crown.

"It worked out great," said promoter Dana White. "I am happy with the way it went tonight."