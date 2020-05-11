Sport

Chinese state broadcaster 'resolute' on NBA blackout over Daryl Morey's tweet

11 May 2020 - 10:37 By AFP
Protesters hang a banner during a gathering in support of NBA's Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, who sent a tweet backing the pro-democracy movement, in Hong Kong, China, October 15, 2019.
Protesters hang a banner during a gathering in support of NBA's Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, who sent a tweet backing the pro-democracy movement, in Hong Kong, China, October 15, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said there was no prospect of easing its blackout on American National Basketball Association (NBA) matches following a tweet last year by the Houston Rockets' general manager supporting Hong Kong protests.

The NBA is on hold along with most other sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even before that CCTV had kept matches off its schedule since October following Daryl Morey's support for the pro-democracy demonstrations.

"Regarding rumours (about broadcasting games), we should reiterate we have not had any contact or dialogue with the NBA as of today," CCTV News wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo on Monday, along with footage of an anchorman making the same statement on air.

"On issues concerning sovereignty, our attitude is severe, resolute, consistent and there is no room for manoeuvre. The NBA should understand this position."

Players must play, crowd or no crowd, says former England captain Kevin Pietersen

The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the Covid-19 crisis and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed ...
Sport
21 hours ago

The backlash in China against Morey's comments cast a cloud over the NBA's lucrative broadcasting, merchandising and sponsorship interests in the country, where it has a huge fanbase.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in February that the league expected to lose "several hundred million dollars" in the fallout over Morey's tweet.

Silver, who defended the "freedom of expression of the NBA community" as the row escalated, said he expected CCTV to resume broadcasts of NBA games, but did not give a timeframe.

Chinese internet giant Tencent has however shown games even as the row rumbled on.

MORE:

PSL and Safa still lock horns over play in the lockdown

The Premier Soccer League is targeting level 3 of the lockdown for football to return to the field of play
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby hopes players will be allowed to see combat in August

SA Rugby is developing strategies that seek to allow its players to return to action in August or September
Sport
1 day ago

The Central Gauteng Lions elect a new board at their annual general meeting

The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) elected a new board at Saturday’s annual general meeting but deferred the election of a new president to replace Jack ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ajax boss Efstathiou on Ajax Amsterdam: ‘Since Vonk came in the relationship ... Soccer
  2. Disappointed Beast moves on after an aborted Washington DC stint Rugby
  3. Safa appoints legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as acting CEO Soccer
  4. How Modiba’s chat with SuperSport CEO Matthews led to him snubbing Sundowns Soccer
  5. 'The problem if you go to top three clubs is you’re not the boss': Hunt on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X