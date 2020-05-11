Siya Kolisi and Faf du Plessis help people in need during lockdown

Du Plessis hailed the “amazing work” done by the Kolisi Foundation.

Food Lover's Market, Drink Soma and PAN Cooking Oil helped donate the food and arranged collection.

“This post is not about us but I want to honour Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation for the amazing work you guys do to help people,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for helping us in a big way yesterday so that we can keep doing our part to help people in need and spread some love during this time. Yesterday we saw how many people coming together and giving their best can change a community. They are the heroes.”

His wife, Imari, added: “Anyone can make a difference, it starts by realising that we all can contribute. It doesn’t have to be grand. Start where you are, with what you have and with who you are.

“Today we took part in a special delivery encouraging a community to keep on shining. Special thanks to our generous partners who fuelled this big cook.”