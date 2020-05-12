South Korea Olympic judo star given life ban over alleged sexual assault

A South Korean judo star who won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics has been banned for life from the sport's national body over allegations of sexual assault against a teenager.

Wang Ki-chun rose to fame after coming second in the men's under 73-kilo category in Beijing despite suffering a rib cage fracture in the early rounds.

He was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, and if convicted could be jailed for life.

In a unanimous decision, the Korea Judo Association banned the 31-year-old over the incident, effectively ending his sporting career.