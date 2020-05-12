Sport

South Korea Olympic judo star given life ban over alleged sexual assault

12 May 2020 - 13:08 By AFP
A file photo of South Korea's Ki-Chun Wang reacting after losing a bronze medal match of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
A file photo of South Korea's Ki-Chun Wang reacting after losing a bronze medal match of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Image: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

A South Korean judo star who won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics has been banned for life from the sport's national body over allegations of sexual assault against a teenager.

Wang Ki-chun rose to fame after coming second in the men's under 73-kilo category in Beijing despite suffering a rib cage fracture in the early rounds.

He was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, and if convicted could be jailed for life.

In a unanimous decision, the Korea Judo Association banned the 31-year-old over the incident, effectively ending his sporting career.

No elite sport in England until at least June 1, says government

Elite sport in England cannot return until at least June 1 and will have to take place without spectators present, a government document containing ...
Sport
22 hours ago

The association said it took into account Wang's "inappropriate" conduct which undermined the "integrity and social standing of judo" when deciding on the life ban, according to Yonhap news agency.

Wang has seven days to lodge an appeal.

- Abuse is rife -

South Korea is a regional sporting power and regularly in the top 10 medal table places at the summer and winter Olympics.

But in an already intensely competitive society, winning is virtually everything in its sports community -- and physical and verbal abuse are rife.

'Like death' - how 'Thrilla in Manila' changed Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier forever

When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the 'Thrilla in Manila' 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Just last week, Olympic short-track speed skating medallist Lim Hyo-jun was convicted of sexually harassing a fellow male athlete by pulling down his trousers, fined $2,450 and ordered to undergo 40 hours of therapy for sex offenders.

Last year, double Olympic gold medallist Shim Suk-hee went public with accusations her former coach sexually molested and physically abused her multiple times.

The coach was jailed for a year-and-a-half.

Also in 2019, a male skater was suspended for a month after secretly getting into the female dorm at the national training centre.

MORE:

Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board

Disgruntled sports bodies have banded together to demand a special general meeting at which they want to get rid of the South African Sports ...
Sport
2 days ago

Olympic champion brothers back on the water as Croatia eases lockdown

Olympic sculls champions Valent and Martin Sinkovic have returned to outdoor training after lockdown restrictions in Croatia were relaxed.
Sport
1 week ago

Japan PM Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns finally responds to coach Pitso Mosimane's future Soccer
  2. Disappointed Beast moves on after an aborted Washington DC stint Rugby
  3. Ajax boss Efstathiou on Ajax Amsterdam: ‘Since Vonk came in the relationship ... Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town chairman Efstathiou reveals 'a number of meetings' with Benni ... Soccer
  5. Safa appoints legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as acting CEO Soccer

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X