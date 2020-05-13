Waiting on Olympics, Japanese fencer turns to Uber Eats for fitness, money

With his Olympics preparations in tatters, Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has begun delivering food for Uber Eats as a way to keep up his fitness and bring in a little extra cash during the enforced coronavirus lockdown.

In March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to delay the Tokyo Olympic Games, due to start this July, for a year due to the Covid-19 disease.

Having won silver in the men's team foil at London 2012, Miyake had a raft of sponsors backing him in the lead-up to the Games on home soil.

But with all competitions now cancelled for the foreseeable future and the Olympics pushed back a year, Miyake felt he couldn't accept sponsorship money in good conscience.