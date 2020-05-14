The Comrades Marathon was cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic‚ organisers announced on Thursday.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana said the decision to cancel was a correct one as it was taken to protect the health and safety of all concerned.

“Cancelling what would have been the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon was a long and arduous decision to make‚” said Skhosana.

“With the race’s rich history‚ its powerful nation-building attributes and contribution towards social cohesion‚ as well as its immense economic impact‚ it would have been premature to rush into an outright cancellation sooner.”

The race was first postponed in Apri due to Covid-19.