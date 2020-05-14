Covid-19: The 2020 Durban July to take place this year‚ but as a broadcast-only event behind closed doors

A statement by organisers Gold Circle Horse Racing and Betting read: “Horse racing fans can take heart that the 2020 Vodacom Durban July will take place this year‚ but as a broadcast-only event behind closed doors.

“Vodacom and Gold Circle have confirmed a joint commitment to run Africa’s Greatest Horseracing Event‚ but under the strictest adherence to all government health protocols surrounding Covid-19.

“The proposed date for the race is Saturday 25 July‚ but the extremely fluid nature of the current pandemic means this could change as circumstances so dictate.”

Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac said not even two world wars have prevented the Durban July from being run in a 123-year history.

“Gold Circle‚ together with the ongoing support of the company’s valued sponsor Vodacom‚ is fully committed to running the 2020 Vodacom Durban July.

"Sadly‚ given the reality of the present circumstances‚ the race meeting will be staged behind closed doors and without spectators‚” Nairac said.