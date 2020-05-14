Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari as Ricciardo heads to McLaren

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, while Daniel Ricciardo has signed a "multi-year" deal with McLaren from 2021.

Sainz, 25, will leave McLaren following the 2020 season to partner 22-year-old Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, forming the team's youngest pairing in the past 50 years.

"With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in a statement on Thursday.

"We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula One.

"It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties," he added, referring to the additional challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos... will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves."